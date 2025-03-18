Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,182,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 157,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $17,927,000. Finally, YCG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 340,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 46,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.66%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

