Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $27,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in eBay by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 103,635 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of eBay by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52.

eBay Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,283 shares of company stock valued at $796,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

