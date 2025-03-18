Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

