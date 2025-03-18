Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

