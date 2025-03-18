Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,560,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ANSYS by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.82 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

