Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BK opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

