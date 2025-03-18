Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,607,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,383,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $575.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.57 and a 200 day moving average of $598.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

