National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPK) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.19

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.185 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

