NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.14. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,537. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $241.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NACCO Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NACCO Industries by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 365.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 77.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

