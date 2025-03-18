Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 92,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of YETI by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 56,841 shares during the period.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

