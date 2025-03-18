Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

