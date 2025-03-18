Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 598,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,697.0 days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MMNNF remained flat at C$12.75 during trading on Tuesday. Munters Group AB has a 1-year low of C$12.75 and a 1-year high of C$24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.02.
