MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 429,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSAI. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MSAI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 47,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. MultiSensor AI has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Separately, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on MultiSensor AI in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

