Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
