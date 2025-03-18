MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

INKT opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

