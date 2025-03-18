Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRP

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Millrose Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

In other Millrose Properties news, insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,756. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya acquired 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,879.70. This trade represents a 52.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.