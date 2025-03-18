Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 324,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,978. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Air Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 757,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

