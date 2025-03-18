MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
MEG Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
MEG stock opened at C$24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$33.70. The company has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert Ross Rooney bought 8,500 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,993.00. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
