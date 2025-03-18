McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Posts Earnings Results

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

McRae Industries Price Performance

McRae Industries stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a market cap of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.28. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. McRae Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.