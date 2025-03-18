MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $13.94. MasterBrand shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 79,173 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.77.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other MasterBrand news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after buying an additional 2,363,308 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 658,807 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $8,373,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 58.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,425,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 528,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MasterBrand by 11.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,926,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,329,000 after acquiring an additional 518,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Articles

