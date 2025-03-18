Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Update

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 19,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
In other news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,755 shares of company stock worth $3,412,230. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $105,450,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.40. 13,406,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,621,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
