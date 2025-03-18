Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.40 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 107.7% increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Marshalls Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:MSLH traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.10). The company had a trading volume of 84,328,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,509. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.75). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £599.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Marshalls will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Vanda Murray acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,884.79). Also, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,066.89). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Marshalls

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

Further Reading

