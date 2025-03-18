Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,860.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,841.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,711.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.