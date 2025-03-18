Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Marchex Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 9,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on MCHX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.