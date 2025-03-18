MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $23.30 Average PT from Brokerages

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get MARA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.