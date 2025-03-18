Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

LOAN opened at $5.70 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $14,758,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.