MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

MEGI opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

