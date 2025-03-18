MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

