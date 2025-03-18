Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 246,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lucas GC Price Performance

Shares of LGCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Lucas GC has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

Get Lucas GC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lucas GC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Lucas GC at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucas GC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucas GC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.