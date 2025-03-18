Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.6% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,129,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BR opened at $231.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.24. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.