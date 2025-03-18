Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

