Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

LTMCF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

