Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lithium Chile Price Performance
LTMCF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
