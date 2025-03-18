Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 2.3 %

LAAC stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $361.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

