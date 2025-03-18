Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 324 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,733. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

