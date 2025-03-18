Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 873 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.05 and its 200-day moving average is $163.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.