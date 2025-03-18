Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

