Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $250.62 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day moving average is $255.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,329 shares of company stock valued at $114,843,294 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

