Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.919 per share on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 138.9% increase from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGTFY remained flat at $15.35 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Krung Thai Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

About Krung Thai Bank Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.