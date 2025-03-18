Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.919 per share on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 138.9% increase from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.38.
Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGTFY remained flat at $15.35 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Krung Thai Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
