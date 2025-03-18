KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $73,540.49 and $2,291.69 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00014598 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,404.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.