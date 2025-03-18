Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 43828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Research Capitl raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 17,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$96,488.48. Insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

