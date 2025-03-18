Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 43828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Research Capitl raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GUD
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics
In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 17,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$96,488.48. Insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
