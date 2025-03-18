Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KPRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 6.67% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

