Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Prescient Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

