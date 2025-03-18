Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $231.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

