Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $201.97 and a one year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

