Kennondale Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,961 Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,961 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 298.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of TRC opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,618,800.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

