Kennondale Capital Management LLC Invests $981,000 in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 155,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,380,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after acquiring an additional 498,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $485.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Featured Stories

