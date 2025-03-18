Kennondale Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,534 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 77,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 173,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

