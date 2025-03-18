Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78.92

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $78.92 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,975.80 or 0.02389198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.97 or 1.00049745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,704.66 or 1.00009199 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s genesis date was August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 5,640 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 5,639.79839102. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 1,992.25114218 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $15.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

