Katherine Stueland Sells 10,559 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $1,021,160.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,594.15. This represents a 41.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32.
- On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $258,707.63.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $130,041.36.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.
WGS opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,337,000 after buying an additional 156,768 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,458,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 546,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
