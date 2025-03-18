Katherine Stueland Sells 10,559 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $1,021,160.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,594.15. This represents a 41.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32.

On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $258,707.63.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $130,041.36.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.

WGS opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,337,000 after buying an additional 156,768 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,458,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 546,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

