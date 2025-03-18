Kadena Trading Up 12% Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Kadena has a total market cap of $141.01 million and $5.27 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kadena Coin Profile
Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,564,398 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is www.kadena.io/perspectives. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io.
Kadena Coin Trading
